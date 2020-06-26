Despite Being Experimental, Demand for Blood Plasma is High

Building a bridge between a donor and a patient are websites like Dhoondh.com and KAB Welfare Foundation.

Aditya Mal, along with his friend Mukul Pawah started Dhoondh.com after going through a personal experience.

"My father-in-law was recovering from COVID. He needed to be hospitalised and moved to the ICU. Doctors asked us to search for a donor. We started looking desperately via Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter etc. It took is 4 days to find a donor. In between we found someone, but the donor was not eligible. Fortunately, we did find a donor and he recovered. But we realised that what we had gone through, other families must be facing similar problems."

In plasma therapy, plasma from a recovered patient is given to those in moderate stages of the disease, in the hope that it will help create antibodies in the body to help fight the infection.

Plasma is the largest component of human blood and contains water, salts, enzymes, proteins and antibodies.

For Vivek Jain, head, KAB Welfare Foundation, helping connect donors was a natural extension of the work they were already doing in blood donation.

"We connect donors to patients. The demand has been high but due to certain government policies, it's difficult to procure plasma."

A new guideline for home quarantine patients in Delhi does not require a COVID negative report once the patient has completed 17 days of isolation. Hospitals still ask for one positive and two negative reports before accepting patients as donors.