These 5 Indian Superfoods Have Taken the World By Storm

The right foods are the bedrock of a healthy diet. Some deliver goodness in abundance and are thus rightly called superfoods.

Identifying and incorporating them in our diet has become almost a necessity in today's toxic lifestyle, diseases and virus-ridden times.

On the World Food Day this year, let’s acknowledge some Indian superfoods that are now giving a stiff competition to foreign superfoods. This may serve as a reminder to begin incorporating them in our own diets.