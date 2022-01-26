Want to Add Spice to Your Diet? Try These 7 Different Avocado Recipes

And then there’s a lot of gut healthy fibre too. There truly is a lot packed in this, besides its unusual nutty flavour.

There are lots of ways to use this unfamiliar fruit, which has now started making an appearance in India (hope it stays accessible and they price it right too).

In fact it is extremely versatile. You can have it smashed, blended or sliced. And the best news is that it does not need too much preparation and is quick to put together.

Try some of my favourite quick recipes: