Makar Sankranti to Pongal: Here’s Why Festival Food is So Healthy

As the sun begins its journey from South to North in relation to the Earth, it is a time to pause and celebrate the only Hindu festival that almost falls on the same date every year according to the Gregorian calendar.

Known as Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Pedda Panduga or Magh Bihu this harvest festival is celebrated all over India. Traditionally associated with the harvest of Rabi crop, it is also a festival of kites, boats, fairs and bonfires, marking the end of winter.

Though rituals and traditions are unique to every region, the similarity of the festive food is the common thread that binds the whole country.

The festive platter, a delicious array of textures and taste including crunchy brittle of sesame and jaggery laddus, robust flavours of khichari, hearty mix of seasonal vegetables and rustic taste of bajra roti topped with ghee is immensely satiating.

Dr Archana Gaonkar, an Ayurvedic physician says, seasonal change effects the body.