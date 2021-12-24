Get Into the Christmas Spirit With these Delicious Cookie Recipes

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup powdered oats

1/2 cup sugar

5 tablespoons butter

3 and 1/2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

2 egg whites

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Whisk together the flour, powdered oats, baking powder and salt in a bowl.

2. In another bowl, cream the butter and sugar till light and fluffy.

3. Add the vanilla, yogurt and egg whites and beat until combined.

4. Dump the dry mix into the wet mixture, mixing till you get a soft dough.

5. Cover the dough with cling film and chill the dough in the fridge for 2 hours.

6. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 190º C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

7. Take out the chilled dough and place it between two parchment sheets.

8. Roll the dough in between the parchment till it's about 1/4" thick.

9. Remove the top parchment sheet and use cookie cutters of your choice to cut out cookies from the dough.

10.Place the cut cookies on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a gap of 1" between cookies.

11.Bake for 7-10 minutes or until lightly browned.

12.Let the cookies cool completely. Decorate with icing or store in an airtight container