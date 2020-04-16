Heathy, Tasty Banana Dishes To Try During COVID-19 Lockdown
My suggestion to everyone who comes to me for nutrition advice is to eat one banana every day. It foxes everyone but always works. And this advice is perfect for these days of coronavirus lockdown as well.
Especially because most of us have been craving for sweets during these lockdown days and are frustrated because our favourite sweet shops are shut.
So what’s the solution?
It's a banana! Yes!
Let me explain.
Banana has the right kinds of carbohydrates that release instant energy into the body, just when you need it. It contains three natural sugars – sucrose, fructose and glucose – combined with an extra-large dose of fibre, so gives an instant boost along with sustained and substantial energy.
If you are wondering why I am asking you to eat a banana everyday then just try these super easy, healthy desserts made with banana and you’ll know what I mean. This will deliver two benefits together - better health, and taking care of your sweet cravings. Banana is naturally sweet so doesn’t need the addition of sugar to make a dessert.
Banana Cake
Churn a chopped banana with an egg and a tbsp of cocoa powder (and some sugar if you want it sweeter) in a grinder till it is smooth. Transfer to a cup and bake in an oven at 180 C for 10-12 minutes. Eat out of the cup. It's quick and is delish.
Banana Ice-Cream
Chop ripe bananas into small pieces and freeze in a ziplock bag overnight. Next morning grind in a grinder with 1 tbsp milk and a flavour of your choice - cocoa, coffee, cinnamon, condensed milk, peanut butter, chopped nuts… till the mix is smooth. Then transfer to a bowl and freeze again. Ready to dig in after an hour or so.
Banana Raita
Slice a banana or mash it roughly with a fork and keep aside. Whisk 1 katori curd, add 1 tsp sugar and a pinch of salt (helps enhance the sweetness) and pour over the banana. In a pan, heat 1/2 tsp coconut oil, add a pinch each of mustard seeds and urad dal and a few curry leaves and add this tempering over the banana curd mix. Grate some coconut shavings (fresh or dried), mix well. Chill and dig in.
Cinnamon Banana
Chop a banana into thick circles and keep aside. Add 1 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp honey and a pinch of cinnamon powder to a pan and melt and mix over slow heat for a minute. Place the banana pieces and cook on both sides for 2-3 minutes till they caramalise. Sprinkle some sugar on top and eat when still hot. They pair well with French toast.
Coconut Banana
Make a slit lengthwise in the centre. Stuff with 1 tbsp cream beaten with 1 tsp sugar, and sprinkle fresh or dry coconut flakes. Heat 1 tsp ghee in a pan and brown the banana from both sides.
Meetha Poha
In a small bowl add 1 chopped banana, 2 tbsp jaggery paste, 1 tbsp grated coconut (fresh or dried) and a pinch of cardamom powder. Add the mixture to soaked and rinsed half cup poha. Then add 1/2 cup warm milk and mix well. Add some raisins and chopped cashews on top and dig in.
Also Read : COVID-19 & Lockdown: How to Store Food Properly
Banana Jam
Mash 2 bananas, mix in 2 tbsp of lemon juice, few thinly chopped lemon rinds, 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder, a pinch of salt and 1 cup sugar. Transfer to a pan and and cook on high heat for 2 minutes till it begins to bubble, then on slow heat for about 15 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Then let it cool a bit, add a tsp of rum (optional) and pour into a glass jar - it will thicken as it cools.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don't Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico) and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa))
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)