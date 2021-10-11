Navratri Recipes: How to Turn the 5 Grains of Navratri into Healthy Food

Vrat ka khana or Navratri food is very logically designed not just to give our body and taste buds a break from the regular fare, but to also help us rotate our grains and go gluten free for this changing season. This helps the body detox and cleanse from inside. But new grains do take some getting used to. So why don’t we fancy up the five main grains eaten during Navratri to make this fasting season both healthy and tasty.

Try these easy to cook Navratri dishes.