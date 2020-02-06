Rasam: Here Are the Health Benefits and Easy to Make Recipes

What is Rasam?

Rasam is a tangy soup-like dish, with lots of liquid. Rasam is known by the same name in Malayalam and Tamil, while it is called ‘Chaaru’ in Telugu and ‘Saaru’ in Kannada. While the origin of rasam isn’t clear, it probably started out in Madurai, somewhere in the 16th century.

The exact ingredient list for rasam varies based on regional flavours, but there are a few common ones – tamarind, tomato, black pepper, garlic, asafoetida and mustard seeds. In some places, lentils are also added, making rasam a heartier dish, closer to sambar.

One look at the ingredient list and you’ll realise that rasam is a dish that has huge healing potential! Most South Indian traditional dishes are based on the Siddha system of medicine, which follows the concept of “food is medicine”. Ayurveda suggests that the ingredients in rasam have several health benefits, and when they come together in a single dish, rasam turns into a superfood!