Baking This Holiday Season? Here’s How to Keep The Festivities Less Sugary

Browning

Sugar plays an important role in the Maillard reaction. It's a chemical reaction that gives your baked goods their pleasant color and flavor.

Spreading

The more sugar in your baked goods, the more they’ll spread. It also depends on the ratio of ingredients—keeping the amount of other ingredients while reducing sugar will make your baked goods spread less.

Fermentation

Although bread is typically less sweet than cakes and cookies, sugar is also important in breadmaking.

Yeast feeds on sugar and produces carbon dioxide that makes your bread rise.