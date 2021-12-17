What Is Supa? Try Making It at Home This Winter Season

Boil these in water with onions and garlic. Add salt, pepper powder. The soup is ready. You can also blend and season it.

The traditional tomato coconut saar from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa is very appetizing. Similarly, rasams are quite popular for taste and health benefits.

Easy Tips for Supas

1. Use seasonal and local vegetables and herbs.

2. Traditional seasoning provides an authentic taste. Experiment to create new flavours.

3. Think thin sometimes. A thinner consistency brings out delicate flavours that often get masked with thickening agents. These soups are light, quick to prepare and retain nutritional value.

4. Adding finely chopped fresh coriander or shredded fenugreek/spinach leaves can enhance taste and nutrition.

5. Try thickening substances like mashed potatoes or cooked dal, roasted besan, and coconut milk.

6. Season with grated paneer, ginger, coconut, caramelized onions, fried garlic, roasted almonds, or walnuts

Dentist and a blogger Dr Sharmila Rao, shares a recipe of a healthy lentil soup.