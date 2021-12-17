What Is Supa? Try Making It at Home This Winter Season
Dr Sharmila Rao shares recipe of a healthy lentil soup to try this winter.
Relishing hot beverages on foggy mornings is bliss! With December the winter arrives changing our food and lifestyle. Yes, the days of gajar halwa, sarson saag, and makki roti are here.
As a child my favourite winter meal was khichadi, papad, pickle and tomato Shorba, a thin soup tempered with ghee, cumin seeds, green chilli, and fresh coriander.
The subtle seasonings complimented the khichadi and made it a winter treat.
Shorba, a kind of hot soup is common in the Middle East, South and Central Asia, and North Africa. The word comes from the Arabic word Shurbah (soup).
Food historians believe that it originated in the Middle East and became popular in many parts of the world. Traditionally, it is prepared with meat. In India we have vegetarian versions like saar, saaru, rasam and kadhi.
An article "Traditional methods of food habits and dietary preparations in Ayurveda—the Indian system of medicine" published in Journal of Ethnic Foods mentions Supa prepared with soaked simbi dhanya (red gram, green gram,).
The soaked grams are dehusked and boiled with water, salt, oil/ghee, and other spices.
“Ayurveda has references to soup made from pulses, especially mung (Yusha), meat soup, and bone marrow soup (Mamasa Rasa). Depending on how thick we make it, it can be soup or dal/curry”,Dr. Tanvi Dayanand, MD (Ayu).
It is further categorised into seasoned (containing salt, ghee, pepper, and cumin seeds) or unseasoned and without salt, she explains. A seasoned pulse soup is called Kruta Yusha and the unseasoned is Akruta Yusha.
Kruta Mamsa rasa is a seasoned meat soup while the unseasoned is called Akruta Mamsa Rasa.
“There is khada which is Yusha mixed with buttermilk (with or without vegetables) like the kadhi of North India and Majjige Huli of South India. A thicker version of Kruta Yusha with vegetables is called Supa. It is like the dal”, Tanvi elaborates.
Just like all the ancient cuisines of the world, Indian cuisine also is rooted in the wisdom of sustainable use of food resources, reducing wastage by recycling, reusing, and conserving food. Supa, saar or shorba make use of food scraps.
Ideas To Try
Cooked and blended lentils with seasonal veggies like cauliflower, carrots, and peas with salt and garnished with 1/2 teaspoon of finely chopped green garlic provides great nutritional benefits. You can use fresh cauliflower leaves and soft stems.
Recipe:
A mixed vegetable soup can be made by saving a few beans, peas, fresh corn, some carrot, a piece of beetroot or bottle gourd while cooking any dish with these ingredients.
Boil these in water with onions and garlic. Add salt, pepper powder. The soup is ready. You can also blend and season it.
The traditional tomato coconut saar from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa is very appetizing. Similarly, rasams are quite popular for taste and health benefits.
Easy Tips for Supas
1. Use seasonal and local vegetables and herbs.
2. Traditional seasoning provides an authentic taste. Experiment to create new flavours.
3. Think thin sometimes. A thinner consistency brings out delicate flavours that often get masked with thickening agents. These soups are light, quick to prepare and retain nutritional value.
4. Adding finely chopped fresh coriander or shredded fenugreek/spinach leaves can enhance taste and nutrition.
5. Try thickening substances like mashed potatoes or cooked dal, roasted besan, and coconut milk.
6. Season with grated paneer, ginger, coconut, caramelized onions, fried garlic, roasted almonds, or walnuts
Dentist and a blogger Dr Sharmila Rao, shares a recipe of a healthy lentil soup.
Mung Soup:
Ingredients
¼ cup boiled green mung (boiled in 8-10 cups water)
3 cloves of garlic
2 tsp of grated ginger
2-3 peppercorns
1-inch cinnamon stick
2-3 cloves
¼ cup chopped coriander leaves
1 big lime
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp ghee
Salt to taste
Method
Boil the mung in 8 cups of stock once it is cooked strain and keep it aside.
Add salt and sugar to the stock and let it boil.
Heat ghee in a wok, sauté garlic, ginger, pepper, cinnamon, and coriander leaves. To it add the boiled mung. Cool and blend into a smooth paste
Add the blended mixture to the boiling stock, and turn the flame off, squeeze the lime.
Serve hot with breadsticks.
Try some recipes to see what appeals to your family. Shorbas are great to entice finicky kids.
Combine it with garlic bread with herb butter and there won’t be any complaints at the dinner table. These are beneficial for throat issues, and dyspepsia.
Explore seasonal vegetables and local produce to come up with unique taste and combinations. Make cooking a meditative, immersive and an amazing experience.
(Nupur Roopa is a freelance writer and a life coach for mothers. She writes articles on environment, food, history, parenting, and travel.)
