Senior Doctor at Delhi’s COVID-19 Hospital Dies

Dr Asheem Gupta, a senior doctor working as an anaesthesia specialist at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi, died on 28 June, 21 days after contracting COVID-19.

The 56-year-old consultant had tested positive on 6 June and was admitted to the COVID hospital’s Internal Care Unit the next day. At his request, he was then shifted to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, reported NDTV.

A statement by the LNJP hospital said, “He was a frontline anaesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital.”

His condition deteriorated on Saturday and he died the next morning.