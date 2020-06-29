Senior Doctor at Delhi’s COVID-19 Hospital Dies
Dr Asheem Gupta, an anaesthesia specialist at LNJP Hospital, died on 28 June, 21 days after contracting COVID-19.
Dr Asheem Gupta, a senior doctor working as an anaesthesia specialist at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi, died on 28 June, 21 days after contracting COVID-19.
The 56-year-old consultant had tested positive on 6 June and was admitted to the COVID hospital’s Internal Care Unit the next day. At his request, he was then shifted to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, reported NDTV.
A statement by the LNJP hospital said, “He was a frontline anaesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital.”
His condition deteriorated on Saturday and he died the next morning.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying, “Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support.”
Colleagues & Family Mourn His Loss
His wife, Dr Nirupama Gupta is a radiologist working in Noida. Speaking to The Indian Express, she shared that she had also tested positive for the virus, but later recovered.
“For two-three days, Asheem and I were home. When his condition worsened, we both went to Lok Nayak Hospital and got ourselves admitted there. Next day, we shifted to Max, Saket. Asheem had co-morbidities. I recovered and returned home a few days ago, he didn’t.”Dr Nirupama Gupta
The couple has two sons, one is in Australia and couldn’t make it to the funeral. The other is studying medicine in Dehradun.
Dr Nirupama also shared that her husband’s condition had gotten worse after he developed a pulmonary embolism. He responded well after he was given plasma therapy, but his health worsened suddenly.
Dr Asheem’s friend and senior from KGMU in Lucknow, Dr Anil Goyal, told the newspaper that his friend had always wanted to serve the poor, which is why he joined a government hospital. “I knew him for almost 38 years. Asheem joined Lok Nayak Hospital because he believed he could help more people in a government set-up. If an economically weaker patient needed help getting an ICU or ventilator or even basic treatment, Asheem would help. He was there for his friends, family members, colleagues and even strangers. This (his death) is gutting.”
Dr Ajay Bedi, a fellow anaesthetist who was part of the East Delhi Branch of the IMA with Dr Gupta in 2014-15, said they had been close friends since 2008. “He was a sincere, honest, dedicated doctor who never took leave from work… This loss is heartbreaking.”
Dr Gupta’s death follows several such instances of doctors and staff losing their lives in the country’s COVID-19 fight. For instance, since March, over 1,200 doctors and nurses have tested positive for the disease in major Delhi hospitals, according to reports.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.