Sexolve 211: ‘I Have Another Girlfriend, How Do I Come Clean?’

I have a simple funda – how can someone find all the love in one person. Also, correct me if I am wrong, can you enjoy all kinds of sex with one person only?

I mean, I have one girlfriend who wouldn’t like anal sex, another who doesn’t like giving me a blow job. So for complete satisfaction, I need to have two so that I don’t get bored with either of the two. I have balanced it very well. I now want to think of something serious with my present girlfriend. She is my life.

I have never got caught. But this time I want to leave the cat outside the bag. Because she is also sharing about all her secrets, I feel like, I should also share this secret that I kept from her. I feel the urge for having sex. I dropped a few hints, and she was furious to know that I even kissed another girl. I wonder how she would react when she gets to know that I have actually slept with many women in the past 4 years that we were in a relationship. I have never done time-pass with women, I have only had proper parallel relationships but have never told everyone else about it. How do I proceed?