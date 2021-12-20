Sexolve 285: 'Is It Okay to Wish He Leaves Her For Me'

This discomfort involves your love with him, the discussion should as well. I urge you to tell him that you feel jealous and sometimes feel like having him all for yourself without having the need to share him with anyone else. Ask him how he feels about it.

Give him space and give him time to get back to you with his feelings. Be patient with him.

Tell me, would you rather keep your feelings deep hidden within yourself or bring it out and deal with it once and for all. Also tell me what is a relationship where you cannot discuss what you feel at that moment.