Sexolve 203: ‘Life Is Difficult Without a Cigarette’

Dear RainbowMan,

I have been facing a difficult situation. I am a married man. We in fact got married before the lockdown. Just before the lockdown.

My wife and I had planned a long honeymoon to Canada, but our plans had to be stalled due to the virus. What we have got to do, is instead, spend our intimate time with our entire family.

Luckily, since my wife’s family lives just 5 buildings away, we shuttle between my parent’s and her parent’s home. We have a room to ourselves in both the places. The problem is that we get only the night to spend time together. Else we are surrounded with our family members, which also includes a cousin each in both the homes who is staying with us as they got stranded in the lockdown.

Sex for the first few days was fantabulous. Two days later, we actually looked at porn and managed to do most of the stuff. It was almost like exploring our sexual drive to the fullest.

However, after the initial few days, things started to deteriorate. I couldn’t get it up. And this has led to anger and frustration in my mind. I am generally irritable.

My wife is supportive, but I have the fear that she will leave me if I don’t give her pleasure. She is very beautiful. I tried finding many reasons for my lack of performance.

I realised that this is because of the lack of sutta. I haven’t been smoking after my pack of cigarettes had finished. I always smoke before sex and feel excited because of that. The lockdown has ensured that I get no cigarettes when I need one. I am not an addict of anything, mind you. I just think it acts as mood enabler. I wonder if this lockdown will go on for more time I will become impotent. What should I do?

Sutta Man