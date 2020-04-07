Sexolve 199: I Am A Gay Man, Want To Fake Marry A Lesbian

Dear RainbowMan,

I have been feeling very lonely. Very very lonely. I feel very difficult to live my life alone. I am single and I am gay.

I am convinced that I will get no guy in this life. All of them are just looking for sex. I wonder how I will be able to spend my entire life with just the intent of sex and no love. They are horrible people.

Thus, I want to get married to a woman. I then thought that it would be wise to get married to a lesbian woman. I even wrote to a couple of them who were famous… I told them we could do a contract, but they got angry and refused. I feel very lonely.

Could you please guide me on where would I could find a nice good looking lesbian to marry. I am okay with her having affairs with girls, I just want her to be my friend and fulfil my father’s wishes. His dying wish was that I should be settled. Could you please help me.

Can you speak to your friends who want to be free in being lesbian and can fake marry me? Please I request you to not say no. Please connect me to your friends.

Desperate Man