Sexolve 193: I Am 23 & in Love With My 37-Year-Old Aunt

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 23-year-old man. I have been in a relationship with a 37-year-old woman since the past 15 years. She is actually my distant aunt.

She used to come to my house regularly when she was looking out for a job. One night, around that time, while I was young and upset she comforted me by showing me love. She took my hand and kept it warm inside her vagina.

After this, she and I spent a lot of time feeling each other’s bodies. Every time I put my penis inside her vagina she would moan and tell me that I am the best person on planet earth. While we did this all my tensions and all my pain went off. I started doing well in my exams also and my parents were really happy with me. However, over a period of time, things changed.

Since the last few years, she has been seeing this new guy, who is my friend as well and my own age. She and he have been so close that it makes me feel jealous. Last week, in a fit of anger I informed my mother about our relationship. And my mother was very angry at my girlfriend and has asked her to stay away from me and my younger sibling who is 10 years younger than me. I wonder what my mother thinks? I wonder what I should do to win back her love? I will die if I don’t have her.

Man In Love