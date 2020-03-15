Sexolve 196: My Boyfriend Wants an Open Relationship, I Don’t!

It is a myth that relationships require sacrifice. I believe relationships require deep conversations at every step, it requires adaptations at every step. These conversations should be on equal ground and one should not agree to things just because one fears losing them if they don’t.

If you are not okay with him seeing another person or having an open relationship in general, he should know about it in no uncertain terms. You should tell him so with no shadow of a doubt.

When you agree to something on the insistence of someone else, it only leads to unfavourable outcomes like the unbearable feeling.