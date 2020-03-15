Sexolve 196: My Boyfriend Wants an Open Relationship, I Don’t!
Sexolve is equal rights activist Harish Iyer’s Q&A space on FIT.
This week’s Q&As are here below:
My Boyfriend Wants to Keep It Open, I Don’t
Dear RainbowMan,
I am a 27-year-old woman, madly, completely, desirably in love with a 28-year-old man. We have been in this relationship since the past 3 years. Over time, we have grown in strength.
He basically wanted to have sex with this one girl in his office who is after him. I was aghast. I did not approve of the idea. He then proposed that all three of us – the colleague girl, he and I get into a threesome so that I get comfortable with the idea. I gave it a thought. I am not comfortable with it. However, I reluctantly agreed to him going with her and now I see messages and love on his phone, practically every day. I don’t know what I am getting into. I don’t know if I signed up for this?
Woman-In-Love
Dear Woman-in-Love,
Thank you for writing in. I am certain that things get better for us when we spell things out and analyse it from another lens.
Firstly, let me congratulate you for your three years of love. Love is magical, isn’t it? We all tend to do things for our heart more often than we do things for ourselves.
It is a myth that relationships require sacrifice. I believe relationships require deep conversations at every step, it requires adaptations at every step. These conversations should be on equal ground and one should not agree to things just because one fears losing them if they don’t.
If you are not okay with him seeing another person or having an open relationship in general, he should know about it in no uncertain terms. You should tell him so with no shadow of a doubt.
When you agree to something on the insistence of someone else, it only leads to unfavourable outcomes like the unbearable feeling.
Maybe it is time you define those. It is also important that you speak up and explain the non-negotiables.
I know sometimes it is easier said than done, but do try and bring your focus back to the fact that you should not agree to something to just please people or to keep the relationship afloat. People who love will also ensure that their loved ones are not hurt because of their decisions. Please have a hearty talk with your partner, do not adopt an accusatory tone, but be stern in telling him what you like and what you do not and what you are not willing to negotiate. Spell it out to him.
May love win!
Love
RainbowMan
P.S. Set your non-negotiables now.
How Do I Increase My Wife’s Interest In Sex
Dear RainbowMan,
I am of 36 we have 14 years of married life. Most of the times my wife denies sex. How to increase the desire of my wife to have sex.
Husband Waiting
Dear Husband Waiting,
Thank you for writing in.
I know that it could sometimes be challenging when the mismatch in sexual appetite.
There are many reasons why someone may not want to have sex. And many times the problem may not lie in sex but the other factors.
Things could change with a few modifications. Maybe, you both could get better at sex if you went on a short vacation where you get to speak to each other without the daily chores.
There is hardly anything that a heart-to-heart conversation cannot solve. Please check with her if there is something that is putting her off and what will make her happy. You both could work on them and make things better.
Hope things get better for you both.
Smiles
RainbowMan
P.S. Things get better.
How Do I Reduce My Libido?
Dear RainbowMan.
I am an unmarried man and I desire to have sex all the time. I don’t feel like doing anything else. Is there something that I could do to ensure that my desires are met and I don’t have to use my hands to masturbate. I am way too hassled. What can I do to reduce my desire to have sex?
Sex-obsessed
Dear Sex-obsessed,
I am so happy that you are articulating your feelings so well. Thank you for trusting in me.
Sexual desires are a part of life. They are not life.
Are there other things that you desire , like watching a play, listening to music, playing a sport, catching up on the latest film, reading a classic novel?
It is said that masturbation is not harmful per se. However, one should masturbate only when there is a strong urge and not obsess over it too much.
Please don’t hesitate in making an appointment with a psychologist if it gets too much for you to handle.
Love
RainbowMan
P.S. Sex, if any, do remember to use protection, and always seek consent.
(Harish Iyer is an equal rights activist.)
