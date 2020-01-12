‘My Mom Wants Me to Marry My Cousin’

Dear RainbowMan,

I am writing to you in desperation. I hope you will respond to my query. I am a 32 year old man. Still unmarried. I have been in relationships before but somehow every time I date a girl, she either runs away with someone else or she moves out of the city for better prospects. I have been in 4 such relationships. I just think it is plain bad luck. I think I am the bad guy who deserves bad things. Okay, I am possibly digressing. Please bear with me. I am really worried and I don’t know how to put it. I am single, but I am not sad. I would love to be in a relationship, and I have had heartbreaks, but I am also someone who recovers pretty soon. I don’t want people to be concerned about me. I don’t need that kind of extra sympathy. The problem is my mother. She is “concerned” and in her “concern” she has managed to fix me an alliance with someone. Turns out that the someone is my own cousin sister. In our family, we can get married to our mama’s daughter. So, this “alliance” so to say, is my own sister. I have called her my sister all my life. I suddenly cannot turn in and become her husband. I cannot behave like that. It is dirty, incestuous and weird. Yes, my sister and I haven’t been in touch for many years. But I still remember her as my younger sister. I wonder what is this stupid tradition that allows such hideous things to happen. I am really angry. I feel like running away from my own family. It would not be the right thing to do, but this may only be the thing I would end up doing. Do I look like damaged goods, just because I am unmarried at 32? I am unsuccessful. Very unsuccessful. So damaged and unworthy of finding an alliance in a woman outside my family? So unworthy that I will need to marry my own cousin sister? This is worrying me. I am unable to see light in the conversations of my mother. However, I cannot tell my mother that I will not marry also. We, as a family, never step against the word of our parents. My mom is a single parent. I don’t want to give her trouble. She also needs someone to speak to. Doesn’t she. She wishes to have someone and maybe she is right. But I am afraid, my life is going through a real mess. Can you help me?

Bhaijaan, Mumbai