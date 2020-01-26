Sexolve 189: I Was Sexually Abused by My Own Mother

Dear RainbowMan,

I have been an ardent follower of yours. There are times when I have been stuck in life, and your advice takes the tension off my head. I also would like to credit you for getting me close to my truths. One of the biggest truths in my life is that I was sexually abused. I was abused by my own mother. She used to put her finger inside my vagina. I never thought of it as abuse, but when I started reading more and more, I realised that at the age of 12, I had no agency on my body. My mom is a single mom and has raised me well. She has provided for me when it was difficult to even meet ends. So, I feel kind of selfish that I call her my abuser. But she is? Isn't it? How do I break away from her when I live with her. How does one do this? I hope you will not give me a lecture on how mothers can never be wrong?

Thank you.

Girl In Pain