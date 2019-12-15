Sexolve 183: “I’m a 72-Year-Old Man Who Just Got Married”

We get conditioned by what we see around us. We put people in moulds and brackets. We are never limited by love, we are limited by our understanding of it. When children are born, they are born with wings that help them wade through the world and love everything around them. But as they grow older, they get conditioned to believe that labels and boxes and pre-existing notions are not to be challenged.

Your children have seen you, and they have seen the world. For you, finding love is an achievement. For them, maybe, it is difficult to understand and respond to when people say something nasty or when they make this whole episode into a joke. Also, maybe because they have seen you with their biological mom, they find it difficult to accept. Maybe the realisation that their new mom is not too older than them, makes it a little awkward for them.

Give them time to come to terms with your new marriage. Be patient with them. Sit down with them sometime and very politely explain. Please don’t let high pitched emotions take over your conversations. I'm sure you know that even the most psychologically strong people can succumb to pressure.