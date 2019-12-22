Sexolve 184: 'I Missed My Periods And Now My Boyfriend Doubts Me'

You will get married against your will? then you will have sex against your will? you will then have children against your will? So, you will write your entire life off that way to a lie. The other option is standing up. It comes with a little bit of guts and lots of gumption and drama, however, the end result is not the product of a lie. So stand up. Stand up for yourself.

Coming to your prospective bride, I don’t know the reasons why she is willing to be a lab mouse. In fact, I don’t think lab mice should be in labs either. However, this is not just about her willingness, but your willingness with her. Your consent is not secondary to her consent. Her consent doesn’t mean, you have to consent to the same. Get that?

Regarding your boyfriend, he is his own person. Why do you think he would want to be tangled in this web and feel disposable in the end. He is human to feel neglected and cheated. His love life is sacrificed in this matrimonial compromise. He is justified in his anger.

In the end, please stand up for yourself. Stand up before it is too late. You cannot live an entire life on the foundation of a lie. To live this lie will be devastating for you, your future(hopefully not) wife, your family.

Seek counselling. Please speak to an LGBT group in your city. You may find support from locals. You could also write to Sweekar, a group of parents of LGBTIQ people https://www.facebook.com/SweekarTheRainbowParents/ you could check with them, if they would like to intervene and speak to your parents.

Things can get better. Just stand up.

Love,

RainbowMan

P.S. Get up. Stand up.