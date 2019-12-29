Sexolve 185: ‘My Boyfriend Uses a Condom, Is He Unfaithful?’

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a supposedly a mid-teen schoolboy and have been in love with a girl in my locality for the past 1 year. She and I went to the same school. She is a year junior, technically, but somehow she got in the same class. The problem is that my daddy got to read some messages that I had sent her and he has now revoked my phone. He rebuked me and also told me that I should not indulge in romance at this age. I am writing to you in utter despair. It feels as though my dad thinks that people can love only when they turn 18. I love this girl. I love this girl so much. She loves me too. Her parents also know about us and except for some lecture on how close we should get and what we should not do, they did not stop us or stop our romance. My dad is being a jerk. I am really really angry with him, but cannot really go out of the house, because I don’t know if I will be able to take care of my girlfriend by myself. Also, I don’t want to go and stay at my girlfriend’s house or get her to my house. I want to make my own house and live with her happily. Someday. But till then this moment is killing me. She is my strength. This distance and the wall that my dad has created is troubling me. Mom doesn’t seem to understand either. She only follows what dad says blindly. She doesn’t show any emotion whatsoever. I am really really upset. I wonder what I could do. Please please help me. I don’t want to do something stupid. I don’t want to do something that I regret. I am angry. I am upset. I am really really really pissed at how my life has turned out to be. I want to quickly grow older and marry. I want to start earning so that I do not have to depend on my dad for finances. I want to do everything that I can to make my own family. But god damn, this wait. This wait for getting older. I wish there was a time machine and I could just take the time machine to the future right now. I wish. I wish. Please help me. I don’t know why I am writing to you. You may also dismiss this as a plea from a young boy and completely forget or think of this as a rant from a boy who hates his dad. But something that tells me that there is faith in humanity when I read your articles. You are my last hope.

Regards,

Boy-who-lost-his-smile