Sexolve 188: ‘My Girlfriend Refuses to Have Sex With Me’

Give her the time and be patient with her. Don’t obsessively insist. Don’t persuade over a point. Check with her if she would like to see a counselor. Check with her if there is something that is bothering her. Keep it in the realm of a healthy discussion and don’t take it to the level of persuasion.

Regarding the man you spotted with her, why not have a healthy conversation about it with her rather than sitting and conjecturing what they must have been doing with each other? Keep the conversation in the conversation zone and do not ever adopt an accusatory tone.

Things will be fine. They always get better with a good healthy conversation.

Smiles

RainbowMan

P.S. Things get better.