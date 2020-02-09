Sexolve 191: Men Look at My Wife With Lust; I Get Angry, Turned On

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 37-year-old person happily married for over 12 years. Throughout these 12 years, we have had a good sexual relationship. But very recently, I have started to face a serious issue of my mind having inner and outer conflicts. My wife wore a sleeveless top once and due to my possessiveness I resisted it. But later I permitted the same. But at a marriage function, along with her cousins she wore a transparent sari, it was backless, sleeveless, and exposed her stomach and cleavage. Even though I showed my anger outside to her, but in the bed that day, she teased me. She teased me with how others were looking at her. How many men stared at her. It was true, that many men looked at her with lust. But that night her teasing made my mood and we had a wild kind of sex. It was a sudden shift in my mind. Now the feeling of exposing her makes my inner mind happy. I think it's a conflict between my inner mind and the outer mind. I have discussed the same with my wife but was not able to get a solution. One of my close friends to whom I discussed this matter told me to be more spiritual to get rid of this mindset as he said, it's my mind beginning to become a cuckold.

I just want to know, why I am expressing something outside and enjoying inside. Please also guide me further on what I should do.

Worried Husband