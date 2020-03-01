Sexolve 194: 'I Have Affection for My Wife's Younger Sister'

Dear Man In Love,

Greetings from the RainbowMan.

I like what you wrote in your PS. Indeed, love grows by sharing. However while you have so much love to share, there needs to be equal enthusiasm in accepting your love.

You are attracted to her body, okay? But what makes you assume that she finds your body attractive too? Shouldn’t attraction be a two way street?

Also considering that she and you are both married persons; do your respective legal matrimonial partners know about it? How do you plan to navigate that route?

Asking her for sex may not be taken in the spirit you imagine. Why do you want to spoil the relationship with your wife and her relationship with her husband. Isn't it better to have a heart to heart chat with your wife with whom you share a good relationship, by your own confession and try to better your relationship with her without any diversions.

We get sexually attracted to many people. But there’s a thing called commitment.

Smiles

RainbowMan