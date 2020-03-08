Sexolve 195: 'I am unable to match my wife’s sexual appetite'

Dear Rainbow Man

I am a 30-year old man. I am facing the biggest crisis in my life as, I am going to get married. My brief background would make it clear. When I was around 9, my female cousin (around the same age) and I used to sleep together. On one such occasion, her hand accidentally touched my thigh and felt something bulging. She asked me what it was. In my childly enthusiasm I opened my shorts and all that she saw was my erect penis. She got excited and started rocking it saying she has been able to see my 'shame-shame'. Later, in the same excitement she told all this to her mother as though it were some achievement on her part! For this, both of us got a good spanking with a warning that it is indeed shameful for boys and girls to see the 'shame-shame' of one another. As I grew older, I saw the same notion being reinforced in various situations. But the situation I am going to get into, demands that the shameful be considered desirable – all in the name of sex!

And till now I have no idea how a grown-up girl / young lady reacts on seeing a penis. Pray tell me whether she would feel shameful, angry, shocked or worse still, mock at my shame-shame.

How do I even hope to face the 'blasphemous' prospect of her having to touch it with her hand ? I do not see any escape from the situation I find myself in. I would feel 'extremely' relieved if I am able to have a response.

Regards,

Curious Man