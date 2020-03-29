Sexolve 198: 'In these Times of Coronavirus, I Resent My Partner'

Don’t hate yourself for that. No child is ever responsible for this. Not even if you thought it was a massage. Not even when you thought it was nice and wanted more. It is not the child’s fault. It is a difficult task to decipher a whole range of emotions that a child survivor of abuse could feel right from curiosity to fear to disgust. Don’t blame yourself for that. No child is responsible for their abuse.

I am a survivor of child sexual abuse too. We all have our unique ways of coping with the train of thoughts. When memories come flashing to me, I don’t try to fast forward them or erase them from my memory. I sit still and let them all pass. I don’t fight them. I face them. And that makes a hell a lot of difference.

I know that it is challenging perhaps to be in the same house as your abuser. I can only imagine that one could be feeling anger, hopelessness and also a lot of resentment. It is first important to acknowledge that it is natural to experience these emotions. Don’t feel guilty for it. Acknowledge it.

I understand that you may feel the need to come out about your abuse to your family members. I would urge you to do so too, however, understand that we cannot govern other people’s reaction to our words. Often in families where the abuser is trusted, it takes some time for the family to come around and accept the truth that the survivor is speaking. It may appear that this is the most natural thing to do, but it may in reality not be that easy.

It may take some time for your family to deal with this shock. While they should distance themselves from the abuser, it is also possible that they take time to do so. Many families also would ask the question “why didn’t you tell me then”. I want to remind you, again and again and again – IT IS NOT YOUR FAULT.

Do not blame yourself and but also understand that people’s reactions are not under your control.

I know this is lockdown time, but there are many psychologists who are offering services over the phone. I would strongly urge you to speak to a mental health professional and seek their therapy.

Do write back if you need anything. I will share my mobile number with you for easy communication.

With you.

RainbowMan

P.S. Please do see a counsellor.