Sexolve 200: ‘My Boyfriend Is Bisexual. Will He Leave Me?’

Dear RainbowMan,

I am from the community and you know me, I don’t want to reveal my identity so am writing from a pseudonym. I need to tell you this – I found out that my boyfriend is bisexual. We have been in a relationship for the past 3 years. We have been in a committed relationship, but we have never stopped ourselves from looking at videos that make us horny. However, we have never strayed or even thought of things like a threesome. Last evening when my boyfriend was working on his laptop he started masturbating. I was just waking up from my afternoon nap to this. When I looked closer, it was a picture of a woman showing off her breasts. I confronted him with the question directly. He said that he thinks he is bisexual. The backside of our story is that his parents want him to get married to a girl. He fought with them and has been open about his love for me to them. We are living together and his parents know about that. Now that he is bisexual, he would get the option of leaving me and going to a girl of his choice or a girl that his parents choose for him. I asked him – he jokingly said that he is getting married to a girl next month. He later hugged me and made love to me as he knew that it made me a little upset. I have the fear that he will leave me. What do I do?

Regards,

By The Way