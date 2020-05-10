Sexolve 204: ‘There Is a Third Man in Our Relationship’

Regarding your mother’s companion – guess one should give our parents the comfort of a conversation rather than the challenge of a confrontation. Speak to your mother, understand from her what her needs are. Don’t accuse her, converse with her. Tell her what your fears are. Give her the right to make her decisions in the end.

Your fears are valid, but your mother’s companion could be a kind, loving and generous man too. You may actually like him too. Just let your mind be open to all possibilities. It is good to be aware, but better to be open too.

Hugs,

RainbowMan

P.S. Hope you find your answers and peace soon.