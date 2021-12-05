SEXOLVE 283 : 'I Am in Love With My Son’s Wife'

It is not that we were forced into it. It just means that we both love each other. We didn’t fall or even think about falling in love. It just happened.

Today, she and I have a healthy relationship. But the axe of people’s opinions, when they come to know about this is scary. I am scared that I will be judged and people would opine against us.

I have seen much in life. I can deal with this. I am scared for her. She doesn’t have friends. She doesn’t have anything else except me. She has no one from her parents' side. Everyone thinks we are a loving family.

Just that the love is not just about loving your family thing but also there is something deeply intimate and sexual. I am seriously at the last leg of my life. I will die and leave my loved one alone to be judged.

Old Love