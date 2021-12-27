Sexolve 286: ‘I Think My Boyfriend Is Cheating on Me'

I am really tired being so many things for so many people. I want to just be me. I want to transfer my gender and become female. I fear though. I fear so much that I will lose everything.

My friend wants me to forgive my parents, I don’t think I want to forgive. But I am scared that one day, I will lose my parents who wanted a boy, I will lose my boyfriend who is love with a boy. My past is painful.

I somehow hate my parents sometimes. I am unable to forgive them. The stakes are high. I am not able to decide what I want anymore.

Though I know what I want. Please please please I don’t know if I sound stupid or silly or horrible but the fact that this is anonymous and that I can send you a mail from a fake ID I am able to tell you something clearly.

I am sorry if this wasted your time. I am wasting everyones time. I am horrible. Please I am horrible. I don’t know what to do.

Lost Child