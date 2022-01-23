Sexolve 289: 'My Husband Wants Me to Leave the Country'

I lost both my parents to the pandemic and my husband lost his parent too. Now we are both in two different countries and two different continents, and we are trying to build our lives apart, yet together.

Last month, my husband asked me if I would like to come to America instead. He wanted us to rethink our plans of him coming to India and settling here, and he would rather have me coming there.

He wanted to come to India and stay with me here because his parents also wanted to settle in India, and we thought that we both could live in three flats in a building that we identified and bought - one for my parents, one for his parents and one for us.

The pandemic changed everything.

It left me with lesser options and we had to chart our own journey with only his mother alive from the 4 parents.