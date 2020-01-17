Sexolve Video: 'I Think My Wife is Bisexual & I Want a Threesome'
From matters of the heart, to matters of sex, I have spent three years as FIT's residential sexpert, each week solving your love and relationship queries. Our column has broken barriers and opened up conversations that were once only spoken in whispers.
While I will continue to address your queries in my weekly column, I am also bringing the column to the video.
If you have any queries regarding sex, sexuality or your relationship, and need some advice, answers or just someone to hear you out – write in to me and I’ll try and ‘sexolve’ it for you. Drop in a mail to sexolve@thequint.com.
Hey Rainbow Man,
I have been fascinated with threesomes ever since my wife told me she thinks she is bisexual. I have always wanted to see my wife make love to another woman and when I am alone I masturbate to that quite often. But when she is here I don’t have the courage to broach her with that question. How do I get her to agree?
From,
Curious Man
Dear Curious Man,
Let me tell you that bisexuals are not people who will be always ready for a threesome. Let me just assume you are a heterosexual man, and because you are a heterosexual man you will get attracted to many women. But you still choose to be in a committed relationship with one woman. Similarly, if someone is bisexual, they may feel attracted to another person, regardless of their gender. It does not mean that a person will be interested in a threesome or that person will even consider having an option of another sexual relationship when they are in a committed relationship. I don’t want your relationship with your wife to be troubled and for that, you need to have a deep conversation, but don’t assume that person will be open to a threesome just because she is a bisexual.
Love,
Rainbow Man
Dear Rainbow Man,
I have a problem with my penis. It does not turn the way it used to before. It hurts where the skin is attached to the body. Will it get detached from my body? How do I find a cure from this problem?
From,
Too Attached
Dear Too Attached,
The first thing I want to tell you is that the penis doesn’t detach so easily. It’s a penis. Not your nails. If You are stretching it too much, just remember you can’t stretch your hand also too much. I think everything should be done in moderation. And if you are acting moderately, then there should not be a problem. But yes, if you are feeling pain, any sort of pain, you should be visiting a medical specialist. So don’t waste your time.
All the best,
Rainbow Man
Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Producer: Hiba Beg, Vaishali Sood
(The questions are edited to hide and protect the identity of those who write to us)
(Harish Iyer is an equal rights activist working for the rights of the LGBT community, women, children and animals)