Sexolve 190: 'I Am A College Student in Love With a Married Woman'

Dear Confused Man,

I understand that love is just made of four letters, but it isn’t as simple as it sounds. It is also true that while we love to plan for love, love catches us unawares. It is a beautiful feeling. I am glad that you are experiencing the beauty of it.

The age doesn’t matter. But the situation you are in is tricky.

Love is a commitment. Sometimes, love seeks a definite structure. Love is sometimes a polymorph.

You visualise your relationship with her in some definite shape and structure. You seek love in a form and with a future. She doesn’t. The sooner you understand this, the better it will be for you.

You have love from her, congratulations on that. However, she is being practical when she is telling you that this relationship has a present but no future. She may keep loving you, isn’t it sweet that things don’t end in a bitter way, but in a way that love stays on even after the relationship doesn’t.

Love is strength… let it lead you. Let it take you to new frontiers and help you love more people. Let it not become your weakness.

Please visit a counsellor if it gets too difficult.

Smiles

RainbowMan

(All the above advice is based on the presumption that you are legally an adult)