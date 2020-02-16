Sexolve 192: I am a Gay Man And Scared of Anal Sex

Dear Worried Man,

Thank you for writing in. Not everyone writes such deep and frank mails about how they feel exactly. I don’t know where I should begin. You have left your first wife because you thought she was doubting you. You then married a 40 year old person who is 24 years younger than you, very consciously, and then thought that she is indecent because she has a sex drive that is higher than yours. You also judge her loyalty and her sincerity with the intactness of her hymen.

I think, it is you who needs some serious counselling. Whether you are 16 or 60, it is a kind of unhappy situation for you when your mind is clouded with doubt all the time.

Regarding your first wife, I hope you had an amicable break up.

Regarding your second wife…