Like Raw Mangoes? Here Are Some Interesting Ways to Have Them!

It is rare to find someone who doesn’t love raw mango; or kachi kairi as it is called in Hindi. But not many know that it is extremely healthy too. It delivers multiple vitamins - Vitamin C, A, E, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and niacin (which is brilliant for our heart’s health). It is really good for our digestion, helps keep constipation at bay and is also inherently cooling, making it just the food you should be having more of now as the temperatures are rising.