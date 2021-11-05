AQI in India: Delhi Breathes 'Hazardous' Air Post Diwali

The day after Diwali festivities Delhi woke up to watery eyes, irritated throats, and a blanket of smog thanks to a severe dip in air quality, with parts of the city reporting 'hazardous' to 'very hazardous' air.

After a relatively clean October, the air quality in the capital saw a decline in the last couple of days, slipping from 'severe' to 'hazardous' a day after Diwali.

The blanket ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers, including green crackers, seemed to do little to deter people in many parts of Delhi and surrounding areas.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), had warned, that even if we saw half the firecracker emission that we had last year, the air quality would deteriorate to 'severe' on the night of Diwali.