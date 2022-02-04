COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Cancer Burden in India

As many as 1,392,179 people in India had cancer in 2020, and the five most common sites of the disease were the breast, head, neck, uterus, and lung.

Specialists point out that 94.1 in every 100,000 men are cancer patients in India, and this number increases to 103.6 in every 100,000 women.

They feel that India needs to take a proactive approach towards reducing this burden.