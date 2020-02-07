Compound in Cabbage, Cauliflower May Fight Fatty Liver Disease

The latest study examined the effect of indole concentrations on people, animal models, and individual cells to help determine indole's effect on liver inflammation and its potential benefits to people with NAFLD.

It investigated the extent to which indole alleviates NAFLD, incorporating previous findings on gut bacteria, intestinal inflammation, and liver inflammation.

The researchers investigated the effects of indole on individuals with fatty livers.

In 137 Chinese subjects, the team discovered people with a higher body mass index tended to have lower levels of indole in their blood.

The levels of the compound in those who were clinically obese were significantly lower than those who were considered lean, the researcher said.

In those with lower indole levels, there was also a higher amount of fat deposition in the liver, they said.

"This result will likely extend to other ethnicities, though ethnic background may have some influence on gut bacteria populations and the exact levels of metabolites," said Qifu Li, also a physician at Chongqing Medical University in China.

To further determine the impact of indole, the research team used animals fed a low-fat diet as a control, and high-fat diet to simulate the effects of NAFLD.

"The comparisons of animal models fed a low-fat diet and high-fat diet gave us a better understanding of how indole is relevant to NAFLD," said Gianfranco Alpini, a former professor at Texas A&M Health Science Center.

Alpini, now the director of the Indiana Center for Liver Research, said treatment of NAFLD-mimicking animal models with indole significantly decreased fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver.