Recipes: Healthy Snacks You Can Make At Home For Your Evening Tea
Who doesn’t like to have a cup of tea every winter evening? But with that harmless, in fact rather beneficial cuppa come the snacks that we invariably get an urge to munch on. And these are usually damaging, both to our waist and to our health. Why not skip the samosas, pakoras, namkeens, bread pakoras and bread rolls… and pair your tea with some super delicious yet healthy snacks this winter.
Gujarati Pudla
The Gujarati Pudla is a type of savoury pancakes. It resembles a soft and thin pancake made with a mix of channa flour (besan), any seasonal vegetable (peas, lauki, spinach, methi, green peppers) ginger, coriander and yogurt. It is made just like an omelette and is a perfect chai accompaniment for the evening.
Pea Delights
Peas are in season make the most of them.
Peas Chaat
Who doesn’t love a chaat, specially during a cold evening with a cup of tea. Boil the peas, mix in chopped onions, tomatoes and chillies, squeeze some lemon juice and sprinkle spices to taste. You’ll love it.
Peas Dip
Simply puree boiled peas and mix with yogurt, black pepper, salt, green chilli and some lemon juice to make a healthy dip. Eat with some cucumber or carrot slices. This one is a perfectly satisfying low cal evening snack.
Murmure and Makhana magic
Toss puffed rice and roasted makhanas with boiled cubed potatoes, chopped onions and tomatoes, and sprinkle some herbs or spices
Sprouts Goodies
With sprouts you can get a stockpile of energy boosting enzymes - very easily. Try these simple recipes:
Sprout salad: take one cup sprouts (I like them raw, you can steam), 5-6 cherry tomatoes, and a hardboiled egg; combine and dust with salt and pepper.
Dressed sprouts: Mix ½ cup of chopped, cooked broccoli with boiled carrots, mixed sprouts (channa, moong, brussel). Blend some mint leaves, garlic and olive oil in the food processor and pour over the sprouts.
Raw Banana Cutlets
Pressure cook raw banana, cool, remove the skin and mash. Add red chilli powder, lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves, coriander powder and garam masala. Divide the mixture into equal portions and make small cutlets, roll in some besan and cook in a non stick pan till golden brown on both sides. Eat with green chutney.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico) and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa).)