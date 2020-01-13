Recipes: Healthy Snacks You Can Make At Home For Your Evening Tea

Peas are in season make the most of them.

Peas Chaat

Who doesn’t love a chaat, specially during a cold evening with a cup of tea. Boil the peas, mix in chopped onions, tomatoes and chillies, squeeze some lemon juice and sprinkle spices to taste. You’ll love it.

Peas Dip

Simply puree boiled peas and mix with yogurt, black pepper, salt, green chilli and some lemon juice to make a healthy dip. Eat with some cucumber or carrot slices. This one is a perfectly satisfying low cal evening snack.