10 Foods That Can Help Reduce the Risk of High Blood Pressure
Include these 10 foods to your diet to keep your blood pressure in check.
According to the US National Institute of Health, high blood pressure is the most common factor that puts a person at a risk of suffering from heart diseases.
There are around 1 billion people who suffer from high blood pressure across the world.
There are medicines like angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors which are prescribed by the doctors for maintaining optimal levels of blood pressure, but lifestyle and dietary changes can go a long way in reducing the risk of heart diseases and keeping your blood pressure in check.
According to the US NIH, including a few foods rich in potassium and magnesium in your diet may prove beneficial for your health and help you maintain optimal levels of blood pressure. Here's a list of 10 foods you can eat to maintain your blood pressure.
Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits like lemon, orange and grapefruit can help you maintain your blood pressure levels.
The vitamins, minerals and other plant compounds have proven to keep the heart healthy by lowering blood pressure.
According to the US NIH, the flavonoid present in the lemon has a positive effect on the blood pressure when combined with regular walks.
You can also include grapefruit and orange juices to maintain the blood pressure.
Spinach
According to the US NIH, spinach is a great source of nitrates and is rich in antioxidants, magnesium, potassium and calcium.
People have shown reduction in their blood pressure with regular consumption of spinach soup as it keeps the SBP and DBP in control. It also reduces the stiffness in arteries keeping the heart healthy.
Salmon
According to the NIH, salmon fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which has various health benefits including lowering the blood pressure.
It reduces the effect of oxylipins, a compound that restricts the blood vessels which is a cause of rising blood pressure.
Pistachios
Pistachios have been linked to the various health benefits including healthy regulation of blood pressure due to its nutrients especially potassium.
According to NIH, among all the nuts pistachios have the highest effect on the high blood pressure and its regular consumption can help maintain the optimal levels.
Carrots
The orange, sweet and crunchy vegetable is both a staple and super versatile.
They are full of compounds like chlorogenic, caffeine acids and p-coumaric that help in relaxation of blood vessels, reduction of inflammation and maintenance of blood pressure.
Broccoli
The cruciferous green vegetable is super healthy and filled with nutrients that are beneficial for the circulatory system.
The antioxidants like flavonoids present boosts the functioning of the blood vessels, producing nitric oxide and lowering the blood pressure.
Pumpkin Seeds
Just a handful of pumpkin seeds are filled with nutrients like potassium, magnesium and arginine that contribute to the production of nitric oxide in the blood that promotes the relaxation of blood vessels lowering the blood pressure.
One can consume the roasted pumpkin seeds in salads or snacks and can also use pumpkin seed oil for preparing food.
Berries
Berries have been proven beneficial for a good deal of health condition including heart diseases and high blood pressure.
Berries are a rich source of antioxidants and anthocyanins that are responsible for the colour of berries.
According to the US NIH, they increase the levels of nitric oxide, reducing the stiffness of blood vessels that helps lower blood pressure.
You can eat any berries among chokeberries, blueberries, strawberries, cloudberries and raspberries.
Yogurt
Yogurt is a dense dairy product filled with minerals as well as rich in potassium and calcium.
They can be a great addition to your diet and help maintain optimal blood pressure. According to a review of various studies under US NIH, 3 servings of dairy can lower the risk of high blood pressure by 13% and by including 7-ounces of dairy in the diet, you can lower the risk by 5%.
Chia and Flax Seeds
Chia and flax seeds are tiny food items that are filled with nutrients especially magnesium, potassium and fibres that helped maintain blood pressure.
The small studies of NIH proved that chia seed flour when consumed for 12 weeks contributed in the reduction of high blood pressure.
Similarly, when flax seeds are consumed for 36 weeks or longer in its whole seed form can be beneficial for high blood pressure patients.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.