Most Packaged & Fast Food Contain Dangerously High Salt, Fat Level

CSE director general Sunita Narain said consumers have a right to right to know what is contained in the package. “We have found dangerously high levels of salt and fat in all the packaged food and fast food samples that we tested. We consumers have the right to know what is contained in the package. But our food regulator, the FSSAI, is dragging its feet and has not notified its own draft labelling regulation. This is clearly because of pressure from the powerful food industry. This is not acceptable. This is compromising our right to know and our right to health," she said.

She further claimed that the FSSAI is not notifying the labelling regulation as it is under pressure from the industries.

Narain's comment refers to the delay in notifying the draft Food Safety Standards, (Labelling and Display) Regulations, which has been in preparation since 2013. "Over the six years, the FSSAI has constituted committee after committee and in 2018 a 'final' draft was issued; this was then revised and another 2019 final 'draft' was put out for public comments," she added. No immediate response was available from FSSAI.