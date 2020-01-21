The Truth Behind Plant-Based Meat: Is it a ‘Healthy’ Option?

If your brain automatically tings *healthy* when you hear the term ‘plant-based’, you’re not alone.

At a time when health and climate awareness is at its peak around the world, people are consciously looking for ‘healthier’ and ‘environment-friendly’ alternatives. The US award shows have made a statement by serving vegan steaks and burgers in most ceremonies. Catering to these more informed demands, US-based companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat have created plant-based meat products which, by their claim, ‘look, cook and satisfy’ like meat, without the risks associated with the latter.

But does this ‘minimised’ risk make these substitutes healthy? In fact, to what extent has the risk really been minimised? And does this mean we can gorge on these burgers guilt-free?