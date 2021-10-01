World Vegetarian Day 2021: Quotes, Slogans, Messages and Posters

World Vegetarian day is celebrated on 1 October with an aim to promote the vegetarian lifestyle.

People prefer veganism or vegetarianism because of different reasons like religion, animal rights, environment protection or because they're on a restrictive diet to lower the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart strokes.

Advocates of vegetarianism spread awareness the dietary benefits of going green as well as the horrors of animal cruelty in the meat industry through images, posters, quotes and messages.