Watch Out! These Supplements Could Be Damaging Your Liver

That weight-loss or insomnia relief supplement you pop without thinking could be killing your liver. Yes! We eat supplements to score some extra health - the idea is to gain through the pill the nutrients and health-giving compounds that you think you are not getting from your food.

But the truth is, this mindless popping could actually be detrimental to your health (instead of adding to it), especially for the health of your liver.

Now the liver is a hardworking organ - it makes bile, helps score nutrients from the diet, break down your food and provide energy to your other organs, break down fats, alcohol and medications, controls blood sugar and hormone levels, stores iron and lots more - so it is extremely vital to keep us going and healthy.