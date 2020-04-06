AIIMS RDA Writes Letter to PM Modi Over ‘Targeting’ of Doctors

The Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'targeting of doctors for raising genuine concerns related to #COVID19 preparedness', ANI reported.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s initiatives in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter went on to highlight the issues faced by the healthcare workers and staff regarding availability of Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), testing equipment and quarantine facilities. When these medical workers voiced their concerns on social media, they received a ‘harsh backlash’, the letter said.