China Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases in Weeks

In what's seen as second wave of coronavirus, China, on Sunday, 12 April recorded the highest number of positive cases since 5 March.

China observed a total of 108 new coronavirus cases - a rise from 99 positive cases on Sunday. The increase in COVID-19 positive cases took place as infected travelers arrived from overseas.

According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), out of 108 new COVID-19 cases, 98 were people returning from abroad. Two deaths were reported all in epicentre Hubei Province, taking the overall death toll to 3,341.