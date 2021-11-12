Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Against COVID: Phase 3 Data in the Lancet

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's phase 3 trials results have been peer reviewed and published in the medical journal the Lancet.

The vaccine was found to have an efficacy of 77.8 percent against symptomatic infections, as well as provide 65.2 percent protection against the Delta variant.

"Covaxin is the only COVID-19 Vaccine to have demonstrated efficacy data a from phase III clinical trials against the delta variant at 65.2%," reads a statement released by the company.

The findings are in line with the efficacy and safety data announced by the company back in June.