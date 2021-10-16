ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 Vaccine: Us Expert Panel Recommends J&J Booster Shots

US FDA panel of experts recommends booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster shots recommended to the US FDA by a panel of experts.</p></div>
A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has voted to recommend authorising a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously on Friday, 19-0, to recommend authorisation of the second dose as early as two months after the primary shot for anyone aged 18 and older, reports Xinhua news agency.

The same committee on Thursday recommended Moderna booster shots to people aged 65 and older and other high-risk adults, in line with guidelines for Pfizer's vaccine.

It allowed Moderna to supply third doses of its vaccine to people who had their second doses at least six months ago and are over 65, have underlying health conditions, or whose jobs put them at high risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

All 19 voting members voted in favour.

Earlier this month, the US regulators had authorised COVID booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech's.

However, unlike for Pfizer, Moderna has been recommended for only half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

Just under 188 million people in the US have now been fully vaccinated, according to the US CDC.

Around 9 million of those have also received booster doses, data shows.

More people are now getting booster doses than receiving their first shots, it added.

(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)

