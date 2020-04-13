COVID-19 India: Positive Cases Cross 9,000 Mark, Death Toll at 308

The COVID-19 cases have gone up to 804 in Rajasthan, followed by 564 in Madhya Pradesh, 516 from Gujarat and 504 in Telangana. Uttar Pradesh has 483 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 427 and Kerala at 376 and Jammu and Kashmir at 245.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 232 in Karnataka and 185 in Haryana. West Bengal has reported 152 cases, while Punjab has reported 151 COVID-19 positive cases so far.

Bihar has reported 64 cases, while Odisha has 54 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Assam has 29 patients, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 32 cases.

Chhattisgarh has 31 cases, Chandigarh has 21, Jharkhand has 19 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

(With inputs from PTI)